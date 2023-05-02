Want to see what election candidates in your neighbourhood have to say? We’ve got it mapped

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 02 May 2023
If you’re intending on casting a vote in this week’s council elections, our profiles of candidates in every Brighton and Hove ward is required reading.

The local democracy reporting service asked every one of the candidates in Thursday’s poll to submit profiles, and answers to a range of questions submitted by readers.

This year, quite a few of the wards in Brighton have changed boundaries, so we’ve also drawn up a map showing where each candidate is standing.

Click on the map above to find candidates in your neighbourhood – or click here to get to our candidate profiles page.

Once the votes are cast, you’ll be able to follow the results as they come in on Friday afternoon in our dedicated Election 2023 section here.

