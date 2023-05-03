20,000 young trees planted to help replaced diseased ash woodland

Almost 20,000 trees have been planted across Brighton and Hove in the last year – with another 70,000 set to be planted next year to help replace diseased ash trees.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been forced to fell 10,000 trees infected with ash dieback, with yet more set to come down in the coming months.

Most of the 19,500 tree whips planted in the last year – 17,000 – have been direct replacements for the felled mature trees.

But others have been planted in parks, around housing and on highways, alongside 419 older trees, 196 of which were paid for by funding from the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

The Urban Tree Challenge Fund is a government scheme that aims to boost nature, health and wellbeing by providing funds for tree planting projects.

This is their third year working with the programme, which has already seen over 400 new trees planted in the city’s open spaces.

The Cityparks team have planted trees in parks across the city including Preston Park, Knoll Park, Mackie Park, Queens Park, The Level, Saltdean Oval, Stoneham Park and Wish Park.

Trees have also been planted in the grounds of Balfour Primary School and Dorothy Stringer School.

The counci’s Ash Dieback Regeneration Plan aims to restore key woodland areas and enhance the city’s woodlands for the future.

The largest replant was at Three Cornered Copse in Hove where 6,000 tree whips were planted.

Ash dieback is an incredibly disruptive tree fungal infection which is significantly affecting ash tree populations across the UK.

As part of our Ash Dieback Regeneration Plan, felling licenses were granted from the government’s Forestry Commission last year to remove infected trees to minimise the impact and reduce the risk to both the public and property.

We’ve had to remove around 10,000 infected ash trees from woodlands across the city so far and anticipate many more ash trees will need to be felled over the next few years.

A 10-year maintenance programme has been put in place to survey and monitor the young trees following replanting.

Tree whips are unbranched young trees which are planted with 1m to 2.5m spacing with tubex tree protection and a wooden stake to support.

The council chose a diverse range of species to enhance the city’s woodlands, parks and streets with species such as oak, hazel, wild cherry and black walnut.