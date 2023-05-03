Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 things we are grateful for on the 26th Anniversary of Hereford

26 years ago today Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 with Hereford at Edgar Street, to preserve their Football League status. If Albion had dropped out of the league they could have easily become extinct, but today find themselves on the verge of European football.

1) Tony Bloom and Dick Knight investment into the club. Knight when it appeared no one else was interested back in 1997, ensuring the Albion could continue to function. Bloom’s remarkable investment to provide The Amex Stadium at Falmer

2) Dick Knight and Martin Perry and their tenacious pursuit of Falmer – and those who walked marched, demonstrated and wrote countless letters of support.

3 Robbie Reinelt always- no Amex, no League 1 and 2 Championships, no Premier League, no Manchester United at home tomorrow, without Robbie Reinelt the Albion would not be the force they are today. Also deserved mention to Mark Ormerod who’s crucial save from Tony Agana was just as vital – and Brighton born players Stuart Tuck and Kerry Mayo who were solid at the back, despite Mayo’s own goal.

4) Even to Neale Barry the referee at Hereford who officiated calmly and fairly throughout. Barry was the third choice of referee that week. Andy D’Urso then an upcoming official was allocated the match from an unnamed official, but deemed to inexperienced and replaced by the then Premier League referee, Barry, 48 hours prior to kick off.

5) The current administrators and directors of the Albion who continue to steer the club towards the top of the Premier League and potentially European competition.