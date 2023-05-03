Two former Labour councillors back the Greens

Two former Labour councillors have given public support to the Greens in the run up to polling day in the local elections in Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Nick Childs and Councillor Nikkie Brennan both sit as Independents on Brighton and Hove City Council, having been elected as Labour candidates four years ago.

Councillor Childs was expelled by Labour for links to a proscribed organisation, which he denied, and Councillor Brennan quit while facing claims about anti-semitism.

After she resigned, in July 2020, the Greens became the biggest party on Brighton and Hove City Council and took over the administration from Labour.

Councillor Childs posted his endorsement for the Greens on his Facebook page on Sunday evening (30 April).

In a post headed “I’m backing the Greens at this Thursday’s election”, he wrote: “I am backing the Greens this Thursday and hope you will too.

“In my opinion, the Green Party offers the most progressive set of policies of all the parties and has governed this city with compassion despite the huge financial pressures that we face as a consequence of Tory cuts.

“I am endorsing the Green candidates in Queen’s Park, Councillor Clare Rainey and Mark Strong. I have worked with both Clare and Mark locally and I am confident they will both do an excellent job. They have demonstrated a commitment to the area over many years and will continue to work hard for the community.

“I am particularly impressed by the new investment won by the Greens for the Queen’s Park playground and the Brighton Youth Centre – two projects that are close to my heart.

“These vital local services are getting the first real investment in decades and I know Clare and Mark will continue to work hard to support further improvements to the area in the future.”

Councillor Brennan said that she was too ill to fight for her seat and wrote: “Please be careful for who you vote for.”

She praised the Green leader of the council, saying: “Phélim Mac Cafferty was always kind to me and he gets my local vote.”

He listened to an urgent question that she asked about vulnerable people being housed by the council in Kendal Court, in Newhaven, she said, adding: “People were taking their lives because of isolation.

“He got things changed plus the Housing Coalition and our local hero (housing campaigner) Jim Deans.”