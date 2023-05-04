John Grant to sing the songs of Patsy Cline with Richard Hawley and Band

John Grant and Richard Hawley are two of the best live artists around and they have come together in celebration of the legendary country star Patsy Cline who paved the way for a thousand imitations – bridging pop and country with her unforgettable voice and star quality before her life was tragically cut short.

There are 4 dates currently listed and thankfully one of these is here in Brighton. The dates are:

Thursday 21 Sept – Sunderland – The Fire Station

Friday 22 Sept – Brighton – Brighton Dome

Saturday 23 Sept – Coventry – Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday 24 Sept – London – Barbican Centre

In this performance, a pair of modern-day icons take on her repertoire for the very first time: John Grant and Richard Hawley. Known for his searing wit, tenderness and commanding stage presence, singer-songwriter John Grant lends his commanding vocals to proceedings, while Richard Hawley and his band – often considered one of the best live acts in the UK – bring their sumptuous live sound.

Drawing from a songbook full of classics like ‘Walkin’ After Midnight’ and ‘Crazy’, you’ll hear the crème de la crème of country pop from some of the finest performers around. With songs spanning romance, heartbreak and drama – with a good dollop of joy – this is set to be a real sonic and visual feast. Cowboy boots optional.

John says: “I’m very excited to be singing the songs of Patsy Cline whose music and voice I’ve been a big fan of since the mid 80s when the movie ‘Sweet Dreams’ came out. I’ve been singing those songs ever since and now I get to do that with one of my favourite singers and musicians, the incredible Richard Hawley and his spectacular band.”

Tickets can be purchased for the Brighton Dome concert HERE.

For those that wish to find out more about John Grant and Richard Hawley, you may wish to read our two previous concert reviews that both took place in 2021 at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea. The John Grant review is available HERE and the Richard Hawley review is available HERE.