Conservative leader defeated at local elections

Brighton and Hove Conservative leader Steve Bell lost his seat at the local elections today (Friday 5 May) as Labour won both seats in his ward.

His long-serving colleague Dee Simson also lost her seat as Labour took their first seats at the count at the Brighton Centre.

Jacob Allen and Jacqui Simon won the two Woodingdean seats on Brighton and Hove City Council with their party looking increasingly optimistic about the overall result today.

Turnout was less than 42.82 per cent in the ward where seven candidates contested the two seats.

The result was

Jacob Allen (Labour) 1,581

Jacqui Simon (Labour) 1,551

Dee Simson (Conservative) 1,322

Steve Bell (Conservative) 1,275

Geraldine Keenan (Green) 162

Luke Walker (Green) 104

Ian Newman (Liberal Democrats) 102