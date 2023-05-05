Conservative leader defeated at local elections
Brighton and Hove Conservative leader Steve Bell lost his seat at the local elections today (Friday 5 May) as Labour won both seats in his ward.
His long-serving colleague Dee Simson also lost her seat as Labour took their first seats at the count at the Brighton Centre.
Jacob Allen and Jacqui Simon won the two Woodingdean seats on Brighton and Hove City Council with their party looking increasingly optimistic about the overall result today.
Turnout was less than 42.82 per cent in the ward where seven candidates contested the two seats.
The result was
Jacob Allen (Labour) 1,581
Jacqui Simon (Labour) 1,551
Dee Simson (Conservative) 1,322
Steve Bell (Conservative) 1,275
Geraldine Keenan (Green) 162
Luke Walker (Green) 104
Ian Newman (Liberal Democrats) 102
