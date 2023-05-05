The Vapors announce Brighton gig at The Arch

Best known for their massive 1980 worldwide hit ‘Turning Japanese‘, The Vapors continue to bring their individually styled brand of New Wave inspired music to fans, old and new, in the form of high-quality live performances, and the ongoing development of critically acclaimed new material.

The Vapors are Dave Fenton, Steve Smith, Michael Bowes and Dan Fenton and they have announced a welcome return to Brighton. They will be playing live at The Arch on Friday 15th December and tickets can be purchased HERE. For those who are not sure where The Arch is, then cast you mind back to the legendary Zap Club on Brighton seafront, it’s the same building!

The Vapors reformed in 2016 after 35 years apart. They were originally co-managed by Paul Weller’s Father John and The Jam bass player Bruce Foxton. They were discovered by Foxton whilst playing in a pub in Guildford and they were invited to tour with Paul Weller and The Jam on the ‘Setting Sons’ tour, which came to the Brighton Centre on Saturday 15th December 1979.

After a number of other single releases including ‘News at Ten’ and ‘Jimmie Jones’ and two critically acclaimed albums ‘New Clear Days’ and ‘Magnets’ the band parted company.

Guitarist Ed Bazalgette went on to become a successful TV director with recent credits including ‘Poldark’, ‘Versailles’ and ‘Dr Who’, whilst lead singer Dave Fenton became a Music Lawyer.

After reforming in 2016 for the successful ‘Waiting For the Weekend’ mini tour, the band went back out in 2017, with a number of shows and festivals in the UK, including a concert at ‘The Prisoner’ tv show village Portmeirion in North Wales on 9th December. More locally, The Vapors played a storming gig at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on 29th July 2017.

For more information on The Vapors, visit HERE.