Brighton and Hove Albion edge nearer WSL safety with win over West Ham

Posted On 07 May 2023
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 West Ham United 0

Brighton and Hove Albion took a big stride towards safety in the Women’s Super League with a win over West Ham at the Broadfield Stadium, in Crawley, this afternoon (Sunday 7 May).

Dagny Brynjarsdottir almost broke the deadlock for the visitors in the first half but she was foiled by Zoe Morse on the goal line.

Just before the hour Katie Robinson played the ball in for Kayleigh Green to head home. It turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Despite a determined push from the Hammers late on in the match, they were unable to level the scores as the Seagulls soaked up all the pressure.

The result lifted Brighton two places up the table to ninth. They are five points clear of foot-of-the-table Reading with a game in hand. The Royals, in 12th place, have just two games left.

New manager Melissa Phillips appears to have given the Albion women a lift, with two wins and a draw from her first four matches in charge.

The next Albion game is at home to Arsenal on Wednesday (10 May) and is likely to provide even more of a test than the Irons did today.

The remaining fixtures are against Everton and Leicester City, with the latter looking to avoid the drop.

