Brighton and Hove Albion’s brittle defence punished by Toffees

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 5

Everton scored in the first and last minutes as Albion suffered their biggest defeat under Roberto de Zerbi and leaving the Seagulls European hopes in tatters.

It was a misplaced back heel by Kaoru Mitoma in the first few seconds that allowed the ball to be played to Dominic Calvert- Lewin who side-stepped Lewis Dunk and found Adeoulaye Doucoure who smacked the ball home with barely 30 seconds gone.

Albion didn’t looks too bothered but cracks started showing after misplaced passes by Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross, Mitoma also appeared to be having a difficult time finding his range

Calvert Lewin saw another shot go narrowly wide after good work by Dwight McNeil – and it was McNeill who ran the length of the pitch and hit pinpoint cross that Doucoure excellently volleyed last Jason Steele for 0-2.

Before the half ended McNeil was at it again as Everton counter a long period of ineffectual possession from the Seagulls Danny Welbeck lost the ball McNeill’s cross intended for Doucoure hit Steele’s knee and bounced into the net and Albion were three goals down after 35 minutes.

Albion were having plenty of possession but doong oh so little with it.

Everton were coping easily Facundo Bounanotte on one side and Mitoma on the other – it was so compact in the final third with Everton adapting to two clear banks of four.

As the half ended it was doubtful of Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal and dirtied his gloves.

Albion made four substitutions at the start of the second half – on came Even Ferguson, Julio Incisco, Levi Colwill and Solly March for Welbeck, Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Adam Webster.

March immediately stretched the play and started to provide the crosses for Ferguson, that Welbeck had craved.

Albion had a flurry of crosses and corners as Everton were penned back – but was until fired Ferguson skipped past a couple of challenges and forced Pickford to tip a fierce drive onto the bar that Albion looked like they meant business.

Soon after Pickford pushed a Mac Allister header on to the post.

Pickford then made great saves from Ferguson and March before Alex Iwobi relieved the pressure on the entire team by bursting through the Albion defence and allowing the impressive McNeil to wrong foot Dunk and Steele and essentially walk the ball into and empty net arms aloft.

Not long after Albion got one back, Mitoma’s shot colliding with a flat out me prone, Mac Allister and finding the back of Pickford’s net.

Two minutes later a Mitoma volley destined for the top corner but was inexplicably cleared from underneath the crossbar by Albion defender Colwill.

Albion’s misery was then complete as Iwobi again found McNeill sprinted half the length of the pitch, past Gross and rifled Everton’s fifth past Steele.

Albion’s heaviest defeat since Bournemouth beat by the same score in April 2019 – it was the heaviest defeat of De Zerbi’s reign.

Albion stay 7th two points behind Tottenham but with two games in hand.

Everton climbed to 16th but after Nottingham Forest beat Southampton in the 8pm kick off the Toffees drop back to 17th just one place outside the relegation places.

Albion take on Arsenal at the Emirates next Sunday 14th May.