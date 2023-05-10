Burns five-wicket haul punishes lacklustre Vipers

A half-century from Evelyn Jones brought Central Sparks a crushing six-wicket victory over Southern Vipers at Hove, after an accurate spell from off-spinner Erin Burns dismissed the home side for just 180.

Playing in only her second Racheal Heyhoe Flint trophy game, the Australian finished with excellent figures of 5-36 from her 10 overs.

In reply, Central Sparks openers – Evelyn Jones and Abbie Freeborn – went about their work watchfully, reaching a commendable 68-0 before Georgia Elwiss bowled the latter for 28.

The wicket brought Amy Jones to the crease, who started quickly – slog-sweeping her England team-mate Charlie Dean for four off her 10th ball.

The Joneses combined nicely, pinching singles and punishing anything overpitched. Amy took a particular liking to Linsey Smith, dispatching the off-spinner for consecutive boundaries in the 26th over.

At the other end, Evelyn brought up her fifty off 89 balls – straight driving Georgia Adams for four in the 29th over.

It was an imperious knock in which the opener remained unbothered by the Vipers attack. She was out for 73 off 124 balls.

Elwiss was the only bowler to really threaten for the Vipers, removing both openers to finish with figures of 2-27 from her 10 overs.

Approaching victory, Amy Jones fell for a run-a-ball 40, and new bat Ami Campbell came and went. But the damage had already been done. The excellent Burns smacked a rapid 21 off 15 balls to see the Sparks home in the 42nd over.

Earlier, Vipers opener Ella McCaughan offered the only real resistance for the home side, hitting a dogged 59 from 90 balls.

After losing her opening partner early, the 20-year-old struck five fours, including two flashy strokes coming down the pitch to Burns in the 23rd over which she took for 14.

After 25 overs, the Vipers were building steadily on 93-3. Yet off-spinner Burns would soon strike, with McCaughan caught by Issy Wong at short-fine-leg.

She then removed England regular Charlie Dean, who pulled a shortish delivery to mid-wicket, and Emily Windsor, with a brilliant diving catch off her own bowling.

Burns, who has played five times for Australia, claimed her fifth wicket in her penultimate over when Vipers skipper Georgie Adams mistimed a looping delivery to depart for 29.

In at 10, Alice Monaghan attempted to reignite the innings, hitting three boundaries in a plucky 24 off 21 balls before she was bowled by Georgia Davis in the 47th over.

Off-spinner Davies also impressed, dismantling the Vipers tail to claim figures of 3-19 off her 6.1 overs.

A ruthless effort with bat and ball by Central Sparks was marred only by a wayward display from Issy Wong. The England star was taken off one ball into her eighth over for bowling a second head-high delivery.

The loss leaves the Vipers third in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint trophy table on 11 points, with Central Sparks one place behind, also on 11 points.