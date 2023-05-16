Teen all-rounder signs on for three more years with Sussex

All-rounder James Coles has signed a three-year contract extension with Sussex, the club announced today (Tuesday 16 May).

Coles, who turned 19 last month, joined the Sussex Academy in 2019 and became the county’s youngest first-class player in September 2020.

The left-arm spinner made his debut against Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy at the age of 16 years and 158 days, scoring 21 runs and taking three wickets, including two England players – Rory Burns and Ben Foakes.

He signed his first contract with Sussex two years ago and last year he signed a contract extension taking him to the end of this season.

Coles was the first youngster to break through from the Sussex and Oxfordshire development partnership which started 10 years ago. He has featured in 10 first-class and 12 list-A matches.

Sussex said that Coles had since made four first-class half-centuries, with a best knock of 74 against Gloucestershire in the County Championship last month.

The club said: “With the ball he has picked up 11 first-class wickets, with best figures of 3-35, as well as taking 17 wickets in his 12 list-A appearances.

“Coles has featured numerous times for England U19s and was part of the squad that toured Australia in the winter where he made his highest international score of 54 against Australia U19s.”

Coles said: “I’m really excited to continue being part of what is such an exciting time at Sussex.

“I can’t wait for what is hopefully going to be a positive future here for the next few years and hopefully a few more.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “James has really impressed me with not only his high level of skill but his approach to the game.

“He really looks like a player who will have an excellent future. He is a genuine all-rounder who can bat anywhere in the top order and continue to develop his bowling.

“I’m really looking forward to watching him develop in the coming seasons.”