I Am More Than exhibition – Brighton Fringe

4th May – 4th June 2023

Brighton Fringe Bursary Winner 2023!

‘I AM MORE THAN’ is an artistic project set up by Brighton Women’s Service, Equinox, who support women in the city experiencing homelessness. The project empowers these women to use their creative voices to tell their communities who they are and that they are not defined by homelessness or any of the many issues that run alongside it.

It aims to help women to challenge their own negative belief systems about themselves and help them regain self-worth and confidence. This year we have collaborated with Bloom Café, Brighton. A project of Safehaven (St Peters) and Brighton Probation.

‘I Am More Than’ is a Brighton Fringe art exhibition encouraging women with homeless experiences to explore their own identity and seek different ways to view themselves by celebrating their strengths & attributes. “We are strong! We want to use our voices to share stories & experiences in our own words”.

Janie Pamment, Service Manager at Brighton Women’s Service (Equinox) said:

“We are very pleased to present the courageous artistic work of the women at Brighton Women’s Service, Equinox. These women have overcome their own personal challenges to share with us their experiences of what it feels like to be homeless in Brighton. Our hope is that this will encourage people to view them from a different perspective.”

This creative work expresses all aspects of such varied lives. The positives and the negatives. Joining up with local hostels & charities on this project, we invite the community to challenge their own perceptions and beliefs.

This has been created by and through Brighton Women’s Service, Equinox, and the therapeutic value in working with this diverse group of women across Brighton and Hove.

Visit this free exhibition through Brighton Fringe: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/i-am-more-than/

Venue: Friends’ Meeting House, Ship Street, Brighton.

Accessible Toilet / Assistance Dogs Welcome / Wheelchair Access / Step-free Access