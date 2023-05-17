‘Paedophile’ painting of King Charles slammed



A painting of King Charles III depicting him wearing a Jim’ll Fix It badge on show at a Brighton festival has drawn complaints.

The painting by Jake Fern, who has previously come under fire for a painting depicting graffiti reading Covid is a Scam, is being exhibited as part of the Artists Open Houses show in Albert Road this month.

Two art lovers say they were upset by the painting’s reference to the prolific paedophile Jimmy Savile, which they found in very bad taste.

When contacted by Brighton and Hove News, the artist stood by the depiction, saying we should take a closer look at the king because of his links t Savile.

The complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We were left feeling somewhat upset by a piece of art that depicts our recently coronated monarch in a degrading light.

“At first we were impressed by the likeness that the ‘artist’ had captured of King Charles III but on closer inspection we noticed that instead of his authentic regalia the king was portrayed wearing a ‘Jim’ll Fix It’ badge.

“We can only assume that the painter was making a swipe at the alleged relationship between King Charles and the late Jimmy Savile.

“Personally we found this in very bad taste.

“I would be grateful if you could warn others that they may find this exhibition upsetting.”

Mr Fern, from Saltdean, said: “Charles was extremely chummy with Savile just as Andrew was extremely chummy with Epstein. Two princes, two paedophiles. Strange coincidence?

“Worth noting that Chuck’s uncle Mountbatten was described in an FBI file as having ‘a perversion for young boys’, and beings as abuse tends to run in families maybe we should all look a little closer at the man with the expensive shiny hat on his head.”

The reference to the Duke of Mountbatten in FBI files was a remark made in 1944 by Baroness Decies about the duke, who was widely reported to be gay.

Mr Fern, 49, was one of a handful of people who were fined for holding illegal lockdown gatherings in Brighton and Hove, following a party in Providence Place on 13 November 2020.

He attempted to get the conviction overturned last October after being pursued for not paying the £374 in fines and costs he was ordered to pay by Brighton Magistrates Court in August 2021.

Court records state the application was refused because: “defendant refused to swear a statutory declaration and would only swear a declaration describing himself as ‘beneficiary of the trust fund named above’ i.e. describing himself as a trust fund.”

After the complaint about his Covid is a Scam artwork at a Rottingdean exhibition in October 2021, he made prints of the watercolour and sold them via his Instagram page, including tags such as #plandemic #newworldorder #depopulationagenda #eugenicsoperation #covidisapsyop.

A spokeswoman for Artists Open Houses said: “Artists Open Houses is an open platform festival where visitors are welcomed into over 170 homes and studios of artists across the city and beyond.

“Visitors will find artworks that they love and others not to their taste. The key is to visit the artists, see and discuss their works and for visitors make up their own minds.

“Opinions expressed by artists do not necessarily reflect the views of AOH.

“Artists are entitled to hold and present their own views, providing they are not in conflict with AOH terms and conditions i.e.: Listings or venues displaying images or language considered to be homophobic, racist, sexist, ageist, abusive to people with learning or other disabilities, will not be accepted and the right to register with AOH may be withdrawn.”