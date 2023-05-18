Brighton Festival – Different Folks: Shirley Collins and the Lodestar Band, Rattle on the Stovepipe and Brighton Morris



Picture by Enda Bowe

Different Folks: Shirley Collins and the Lodestar Band, Rattle on the Stovepipe and Brighton Morris

Shirley Collins is a true folk legend revered by peers and audiences alike.

One of the most important voices in British Folk, singer and song collector Shirley Collins MBE was born in Hastings in 1935 to an artistic, socialist folk-singing family.

Shirley was fascinated by folk songs growing up, singing alongside her sister Dolly, immersing herself in the burgeoning folk scene.

She met Alan Lomax and they went on a field trip across America where they collected and recorded folk songs and blues that had never been heard before.

They travelled to the most remote areas to meet remarkable and undiscovered performers, with considerable adventures along the way recounted in her book ‘America Over The Water’.

Shirley cemented her role at the forefront of the Folk Revival, recording over a dozen albums including the influential ‘Folk Roots, New Routes’.

After tragically losing her singing voice in the 1980s, Shirley was finally encouraged to return to live performance in 2014. Since then, she has produced two acclaimed albums, ‘Lodestar’ and ‘Heart’s Ease’.

Venue: The Dome

Date and time: Sunday 21 May 2023 3pm

brightondome.org

£22.50. Under 26s £17.50. Festival Standby £10