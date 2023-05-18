Brighton Fringe Festival – Helen Prior – Sex, Art and the Art of Survival
Helen Prior – Sex, Art and the Art of Survival
The Temple Bar 20/05 May 3.30 pm
A former art historian, Helen, a British comedian with Ukrainian and Russian ancestry, will take you on a journey of life through her curated gallery of art masterpieces. This show is hilarious, sometimes outrageous and saucy, but an inspiring reflection on a life of a woman of a certain age.
Helen transformed herself from a cancer victim into a victorious survivor. She relishes life and embarked on many adventures. Before operation she was afraid of heights but after she leant to fly a plane; she reached the North Pole on an atomic icebreaker and even became a World Champion in International Ballroom Dancing, though she was the only one on the dance floor in her age group!
Comedy became a great substitute for everything what she thinks women of her age are missing in life – attention, love and a new career. Her show is an inspiration for many; particularly for those who also came across tragic circumstances in their lives or in lives of the dear ones.
Helen is on a mission to tell her audience that life is for living.
Venue : The Temple Bar, 121 Western Road, Brighton BN1 2AD
Date : 20th May 2023 3.30pm
Thetemplebar.pub
£6 Cons £5
