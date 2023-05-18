Mayor reflects on a year of royal changes

The number of mayoral engagements returned to pre-covid levels for the past year with Councillor Lizzie Deane turning out 418 times.

It was a landmark year, bookended by royal duties, for Councillor Deane, who formally hands over the chains to a new mayor of Brighton and Hove next week.

She stood down at the local elections a fortnight ago but will return to the chamber for Brighton and Hove City Council’s “annual council” meeting.

As her mayoral year got under way, she celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in the Royal Pavilion Gardens last June.

Just three months later, she was on the balcony of the Royal Pavilion, for the proclamation of Charles as King.

And as her mayoral year drew to a close, she marked the coronation of Charles III at an exhibition of 1,816 portraits created by local school children.

Lizzie Deane was elected mayor last May, stepping in at short notice in place of Mary Mears. The former Conservative leader of the council, now 76, was due to become mayor but was not well enough to take on the role.

At Brighton Town Hall next Thursday (25 May) Lizzie Deane, 67, will present a report about her year in the mayoral robe and chains.

The highlights included the university graduation ceremonies, citizenship ceremonies, remembrance services, Pride and the Children’s Parade.

Her report to the annual council meeting, published today (Thursday 18 May), said: “The mayor undertakes many different duties including chairing meetings of the full council, representing the council at public, civic and ceremonial events both in and outside the city, acting as an ambassador for the city and working with a wide range of local organisations.

“The mayor hosted events in the (mayor’s) parlour throughout the year. Scout awards, school visits, meetings and charity events took place in the council chamber.

“Acts of remembrance across the city took place, with big crowds gathering again this year for both Brighton and for Hove.

“The last service of the day attended by the mayor was held in the Brighton Reform Synagogue and organised by the Association of Jewish ex-Service Men and Women (AJEX).”

During her mayoralty, almost a quarter of the engagements – 101 of them – were described as “traditional or heritage”, with the next highest number, 63, involving young people, schools or graduations.

Lizzie Deane was a Green councillor for St Peter’s and North Laine ward which was abolished in recent boundary changes.

She won the seat in a by-election in 2010 when former councillor Keith Taylor became a Green MEP (Member of the European Parliament) for South East England and stepped down a fortnight ago.

She chaired the council’s Licensing Committee before taking on the ceremonial and politically neutral role of mayor, succeeding Labour councillor Alan Robins who, unusually, served two terms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor thanked her consort, Henry Bruce, for his support and the deputy mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, for helping by attending engagements.

Councillor O’Quinn is expected to take over as mayor at the annual council meeting when a new deputy mayor will also be chosen.

It will be the first meeting for dozens of newly elected councillors as they take their place in the chamber for the first time.

The annual council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm at Brighton Town Hall on Thursday 25 May. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.