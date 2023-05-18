Sussex agree three-year contract extension with Alsop

Sussex have agreed a three-year contract extension with Tom Alsop, the 27-year-old County Championship vice captain.

The left-handed batter initially signed for Sussex on a short-term loan from Hampshire last year and it wasn’t long before Sussex signed him on a two-year deal.

The club said: “In his first season at Sussex, Tom averaged 42.27, making four centuries and four half-centuries, with a career-best of 150.

“This year, he went one better, beating his previous career-best against the same opponent Leicestershire, making 182 not-out at Grace Road last week. From eight innings this season, he has made 396 runs at an average of 66.

“As well as cementing his place as one of Sussex’s leading batters in the County Championship, Alsop made an explosive introduction on his Vitality Blast, smashing 65 not out from 30 to give the Sharks their first win of the campaign.

“In the Royal London Cup last year, his incredible 189 not-out against Middlesex helped Sussex to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.”

This season, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace named Alsop vice-captain of the County Championship team and is delighted to have signed Alsop for at least three more years.

Farbrace said: “I’m delighted Tom has extended his stay at Hove. He is a high-quality player and person, another key player to build our team around.

“He has been our stand-out player so far this season and has a high work ethic along with a high level of skill.

“I am really looking forward to working closely with him when he takes over as captain of the Championship side in the future.”

Alsop said: “I couldn’t be happier to commit long term to Sussex. From day one it has felt like home.

“It’s a special club with an immensely talented squad full of exciting cricketers and fantastic support staff. I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.”