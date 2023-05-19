BREAKING NEWS

Driver admits string of petrol thefts – but says he sometimes tried to pay

19 May 2023
A driver has admitted making off without paying from the same Hove petrol station three times in a month – but says he tried to pay on three more occasions.

Paul Roper, 48, is accused of stealing a total of £239.19 from the Sainsbury’s on the Old Shoreham Road between 15 December, 2022 and 14 January this year.

Roper, of Guildford, Surrey, pleaded guilty to three of the thefts on 16 December, 31 December and 14 January.

But he said when he left without paying on 15 December, 7 January and 12 January, it was because he had tried to pay but the machine wasn’t working.

At Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday, his case was adjourned until a trial on 30 October at the same court.

