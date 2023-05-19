SNAYX announce headline tour, new single & drummer

Your new favourite band SNAYX have unleashed 2 live favourites with double A-side single ‘Boys In Blue’ and ‘H.A.N.G’ to coincide with multiple performances at this year’s Great Escape Festival.

“The double A-side is a social commentary of recent times.” says vocalist Charlie Herridge. “It’s a criticism of the power structures that control and govern us and the hypocrisy they can be steeped in. It’s our expression of anger and dissidence. We encourage the listener to ask themselves “If I’m willing to turn a blind eye to these things, what does that say about me?”. Systematic corruption is rife and governing bodies should be constantly evaluated and held accountable. H.A.N.G (Hold Accountable Nefarious Governments) is a play on the language and rhetoric used by the right-wing Government and media.”

Join the revolution! Watch the video for ‘Boys In Blue’ HERE.

In other SNAYX news, the band are thrilled to announce that drummer extraordinaire, Lainey Loops, is now a full-time member of the band.

“We first saw Lainey play in a basement in Sheffield while supporting our mate’s band. We were totally blown away by her star power and immense raw talent so we immediately asked her if she’d like to session with us. We always had the ambition to become a three-piece and were holding out for the right person to join the band. We couldn’t have found a better fit than Lainey Loops. The energy she brings is unmatched and she is an absolute rockstar, but you’ll know that already if you’ve seen us live over the last 12 months.”

Lainey added, “This past year has been tons of fun and I have been lucky enough to play so many great gigs and festivals thanks to Ollie and Charlie. I have built relationships with everyone on the Snayx team over the year and have made best friends for life. It made perfect sense for me to join when they asked me and I couldn’t be happier“

As if that wasn’t enough good news, the band have also announced their first UK headline tour. Already being hailed as one of the most exciting new bands around, their electrifying live shows are not to be missed.

Catch them at one of the following venues:

October

7th Cardiff, Clwd Ifor Bach

8th Oxford, The Jericho Tavern

10th St Albans, The Horn

11th London, The Old Blue Last

12th Manchester,YES (basement)

13th Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

16th Newcastle, Bobiks

17th Glasgow, SWG3 Poetry Club

18th Nottingham, The Bodega

19th Brighton, Patterns

21st Hastings, The Piper

23rd Southampton, Joiners

24th Bristol, Exchange

Tickets are on sale now from snayx.com and HERE. Plus tickets for their Brighton concert on 19th October can also be purchased from LOUT promoters HERE.

Earlier this year, SNAYX released the highly charged, eclectic ep ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’ to huge critical acclaim. The EP showcases the Medusa-like musical repertoire of this incredibly exciting band. From the hard-hitting socio-political stomp of ‘Work’ to the wild headiness of ‘Buck’, ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’ is the perfect introduction to a band who are fast becoming one of the most hotly-tipped bands in the UK.

Combining explosive riffs and confrontational vocals with splashes of playful punk, SNAYX are breaking through at a time when socially conscious, aggressive guitar music is making waves across the UK and beyond. The likes of Nova Twins, Bob Vylan and Kid Kapichi (all bands SNAYX have supported) show what DIY bands can achieve.

“There’s a real scene that’s coming through at the minute and it just feels so exciting. We want to be a part of that,” the band explain. “It’s different to the old-school punk scene but it’s got the same energy and intensity behind it. It’s really liberating.”

With numerous tours and festival appearances, SNAYX have covered an awful lot of ground in a short space of time, and their music is just as ambitious. “If you limit yourself creatively, you put yourself in a box. We’ve never wanted to do that,” they say. “We want to work outside of boxes, to make something we truly love”.

Catch SNAYX at one of the following festivals this Summer (more to be announced):

May

20th Hastings, Printworks (w/Hot Wax)

26th Netherlands, Sniester Festival

28th Derbyshire, Bearded Theory Festival

June

8th Castle Donington, Download Festival

10th Bedford, Esquires (with Panic Shack)

July

5th 2000 Trees Festival

8th Bexhill-on-Sea, Seaview Festival

22nd The Wyles, Leopallooza

January 2024

7th Rockaway Beach Festival

A little history…

SNAYX were formed from a mosh pit. Sure, the Brighton-based trio have been in other bands before, dabbling in everything from indie rock to ska, but those groups never incited the communal carnage that Charlie Herridge and Ollie Horner craved. So they formed SNAYX. For a good chunk of time though, SNAYX was more of an idea than an actual band since the pair were too busy going to as many gigs as possible, rather than working on things like songs. They’d talk about the band to anyone who would listen though, hungry to be part of the scene.

Then, in the smoking area of a Brighton venue, Hastings punks Kid Kapichi invited them to open for them. Of course, SNAYX said yes, despite the fact they didn’t have a finished song between them. That changed over a frantic few days, where all of those conversations about ethos, influence and intention quickly turned into a furious 30 minutes of music.

The gig went better than it had any right to, and SNAYX were born. A series of support slots followed, alongside a DIY headline tour. “That’s when everything clicked into place,” says Charlie. “Onstage we really understood what it was, and what it could be.” The vocalist goes on to explain how they didn’t want SNAYX to be “any one thing. We went into the studio and tried a lot of different styles but it’s only when we started playing live that we knew how the songs needed to sound.” Now with powerhouse drummer, Lainey Loops officially in the ranks, the band are unstoppable.

With an emphasis on big, alt-rock riffs and taking inspiration from the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The Prodigy and Slowthai, SNAYX’ music takes “punk, grime, hip-hop and dance and mashes it all together. People go mad for it live,” he grins. “I just didn’t want to make any more indie rock music. I needed a creative outlet that was fresh, new and exciting. I wanted something a bit different.”

With just a handful of releases to their name, SNAYX have already developed a fearsome reputation and a loyal fanbase. They literally couldn’t fit another person inside Brighton’s Green Door Store for their debut headline show and a summer of festivals has only seen their legend grow. “I’m soaring with confidence,” Ollie says. “You could ask us to play Wembley tomorrow and we’d be ready to go.”

“We really weren’t expecting this reaction but it does feel like people really care about what we do,” he continues. They believe their music is connecting because “people are feeling a lot of angst after years of living under Tory control. For young people, there’s so little for them. Everything feels bleak. Music is such a release though. There’s no violence, no malice at our shows. There’s just joy”.

snayx.com