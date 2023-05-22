Brighton Festival – Different Folks: Shirley Collins and the Lodestar Band Triumph at The Dome

Shirley Collins is a true folk legend revered by peers and audiences alike.

One of the most important voices in British Folk, singer and song collector Shirley Collins MBE was born in Hastings in 1935 to an artistic, socialist folk singing family.

Shirley was fascinated by folk songs growing up, singing alongside her sister Dolly, immersing herself in the burgeoning folk scene. She met Alan Lomax with who she joined for a a field trip across the USA, where they recorded/collected folk songs and blues that had never been heard before. They travelled to the most remote areas to meet remarkable, undiscovered performers, with considerable adventures along the way recounted in her book ‘America Over The Water’. Shirley cemented her role at the forefront of the Folk Revival, recording over a dozen albums including the influential ‘Folk Roots, New Routes’.

After tragically losing her singing voice in the 1980s, Shirley was finally encouraged to return to live performance in 2014. Since then, she has produced two acclaimed albums, ‘Lodestar’ and ‘Heart’s Ease’.

In the suitable splendour of The Dome the crowd were enthusiastic welcoming to the short set from support act Rattle on the Stovepipe. Their brand of blues and bluegrass was authentic and well received by the audience.

Shirley Collins received a rapturous welcome as she came on stage with The Lodestar Band. The set was a delightful mixture of songs what she and others had collected down the years with a background story for each one. Collins is the patron for Brighton Morris of which she said she was very proud. They performed skilfully and energetically several times during the show to thunderous applause.

Despite Ms Collins’ physical frailty due to an imminent hip replacement she was bright, humorous and the folk history flows throughout her veins.

It’s rare that I would refer to a performer as legendary but Shirley Collins is just that and folk royalty. To see and hear her singing live is both a delight and an honour.

Venue : The Dome

Date : 21st May 2023

