Preview: Lulu, Brighton Fringe, Rotunda Theatre

He is searching.
Constantly searching, for Lulu.
In parallel to his desperate search is an equally desperate
escape. He is running away; from his fears, his
desires, his reality.
Lulu is the story of this paradoxical quest, which
leads a troubled, nameless protagonist through deserts,
skies, Alan Watts lectures and strip clubs. No
matter how far he runs, the path always seems to
take him back to where he started. He is constantly
brought back to the misery of his reality, and
confronted with his own self.
Lulu explores sensitive themes such as loneliness,
isolation, and substance abuse, and turns them on
their head by asking the audience to see comedy in
tragedy. A central theme of Lulu is how beautifully
absurd suffering sometimes is, and how being
able to be curious about and even laugh at our most
painful experiences makes them much easier to bear.
Lulu is a multi-layered performance which incorporates a wide variety of performance techniques. Physical theatre and mime are the primary tools used to create the framework of the piece. Using only gestures and
the power of the audience’s imagination, the performer embarks on a strange adventure,
taking the spectators along with him.
The interdependence of the character’s mindset and his environment is a central theme of
the piece; as the character’s mood changes, so do his surroundings. Sudden mood swings
completely alter the space and a seemingly insignificant decision or gesture can have drastic
consequences.
Warning: the piece contains strong language, reference to drug use and mild twerking in diapers.
