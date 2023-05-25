Labour to review road closure that left women imprisoned in her home

The newly elected Labour council has vowed to look again at a road closure that left a Brighton woman with disabilities imprisoned in her home.

Ann Ingle has been unable to go out since Brighton and Hove City Council removed the two disabled parking bays outside her flat, in Gardner Street, earlier this year.

The Green-led council made the decision last November despite being told that it would prevent Ms Ingle from being able to attend vital medical appointments.

The new Labour leader of the council, Bella Sankey, said: “As the incoming council leader, I have already tasked officers with reviewing the Gardner Street TRO (traffic regulation order) – in particular the impact on this disabled resident.”

Councillor Sankey added: “I want to send a strong message that while we care deeply about increasing walking and cycling around the city, we will never let improvements in these areas come at the expense of the rights of our disabled residents.

“Making our city as accessible as possible must be central to street improvements.”

The decision to remove the existing disabled parking bays was part of wider changes to close the street for most of the day to all except pedestrians and cyclists.

It also meant, for example, that no patient transport ambulances could enter the street during the hours of closure.

Some have also expressed concern that access for any emergency vehicle would be made harder and take longer with barriers at the entrance to the one-way street.

Ms Ingle has complained to the council and said that its actions discriminated against her, breaching her right to respect for her home life and private life under the Human Rights Act.

But she also said that she only wanted the “reasonable adjustments” required in law and was aiming for a practical solution.

She said: “This is not about slagging the council off. I just want them to do the right thing.”

Initially, the council rejected her claim, saying that it had acted in a way that was proportionate – and had “moved” the disabled bays to Regent Street as a “mitigating” measure.

But Ms Ingle, who has lived in Gardner Street for more than 15 years, is unable to use a wheelchair because of her complex and chronic health conditions.

She needs a car to be able to park directly outside her flat to be able to leave her home and return.

It was not a “mitigating” measure to place the nearest disabled parking space further than she is able to reach, she said.

The council closed the road from 11am to 5pm every day of the year when a new traffic regulation order (TRO) came into force in January.

Initially, the council had planned to close the road daily from 11am to 7pm but, after a consultation, it settled on 11am to 5pm.

The road was previously shut to traffic from 10am to 7pm on Saturdays and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

When the disabled parking bays were removed, others were added in neighbouring Regent Street but these are too far for Ms Ingle to reach.

Ms Ingle said that the council had so far declined to make reasonable adjustments for her and as a result she had already had to delay important health appointments.

The council first closed the road during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown but concerns arose about the effects of the closure on disabled people who needed to use the road’s two blue badge bays.

The council said that it “moved” those bays to Regent Street – about 100 metres away – but this is further than Ms Ingle and many other blue badge holders can walk.

She told the Disability News Service: “To add insult to injury, the council removed the blue badge spaces completely, so even when the road is open my disability personal assistant can’t legally park up for me so I can use a vehicle.”

As a result, she can no longer leave her home at all as it is no longer legal to park outside it.

The changes have made it almost impossible to attend medical appointments at her doctor’s surgery and at the hospital while also significantly limiting every other aspect of her life.

She has been supported by two dedicated groups – Possability People and BADGE – both of which submitted evidence and spoke about their concerns to the council.

They said that discriminatory nature of the council’s actions raised questions over its supposed wish to improve access for disabled people, with no attempt made to help Ms Ingle or any other disabled residents of Gardner Street.

They told the council: “There are 13,500 disabled people (in Brighton and Hove) who are reliant on their vehicles or wheelchairs as mobility aids.

“By voting for this closure, you will be voting for a scheme which directly discriminates against these disabled residents.”

The council said previously that it was fully aware of the concerns that Ms Ingle had raised.

It had decided, though, after considering the competing considerations carefully, that “to maintain vehicular access for blue badge holders, or indeed any vehicular exemption, would be incompatible with the objectives” of the TROs that it had imposed in Gardner Street.

The benefits of the TROs would include improved access for pedestrians and disabled people, the council said, and the changes would improve air quality and safety.

Ms Ingle said that there was not much moving traffic in Gardner Street before the closure so it would make little difference to air quality.

Possability People chief executive Geraldine Des Moulins told the Disability News Service: “After initial consultations, which Possability People were included in, we thought Brighton and Hove City Council understood the importance of Gardner Street remaining accessible, both for the community and for the disabled resident who lives there.

“We were shocked and dismayed to learn of their proposal to close vehicle access to the street for seven days a week from 11am until 7pm.

“The impact of the closure has had a serious and devastating impact on the disabled resident who lives there which the council have just not acknowledged.

“They have a duty of care to make reasonable adjustments and they haven’t done this.

“We understand the benefits a reduction in car use brings but the ill-thought-out manner in which the council seem to be doing this has raised concerns and fear amongst the disabled community that the city will become completely inaccessible to disabled visitors and, worse still, make disabled residents feel like prisoners in their own homes.”

The council was unable to give a timescale for its review and any possible changes. But given the new leader’s background as a human rights lawyer, Ms Ingle has cause for hope.

She said that whatever the legal arguments, she wanted a solution that was ethically and morally right rather than one that essentially left her permanently stuck in her home.