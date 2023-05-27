Sailor dies during yacht race commemorating Royal Escape from Brighton

A sailor has died during a yacht race commemorating the Royal Escape from Brighton.

The sailor died in the Channel yesterday (Friday 26 May).

Sussex Yacht Club said today: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of fellow sailors yesterday.

“Sussex Yacht Club are working with the police, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Marine Accident Investigation Bureau to assist with their inquiries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and supporting our fellow sailors at this difficult time.”

The event is organised by the Sussex Yacht Club and the Société des Régates de Fécamp.

This year is the 43rd running of the Royal Escape Race commemorating the flight of King Charles II in 1651.

He fled after the Battle of Worcester with soldiers hot in pursuit and searching the town in vain for “a tall black man 6ft 4in high”.

The King was spirited to safety by a boat owner and captain called Nicholas Tattersall.