Biker dies in crash by Brighton and Hove Albion training ground

A motorcyclist has died in a crash close to the Brighton and Hove Albion training ground tonight (Sunday 28 May).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Barfield Park, Lancing, this evening in which a man sadly died.

“Emergency services were called to reports of a motorcycle having collided with a wall at around 8.15pm.

“A 49-year-old local man was treated by the ambulance service but was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances and the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, the events leading up to it or has any relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Beeton.”