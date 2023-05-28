Premier League Match Day 38 – Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion

After an epic and hugely successful season, without parallel and spanning 292 days, Albion finish at Villa Park with sixth place safely in the bag and Europa League football confirmed.

Aston Villa have the chance to finish seventh and grab the Europa Conference League spot although Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have the same target.

Most neutrals will have one eye on the conundrum at the bottom involving Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City, with only one of those sides able to avoid the drop today.

It is also Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling’s farewell appearance, albeit on a Sunday.

Albion are giving a full Premier League debut to Yasin Ayari while Pascal Gross is again due to captain the Seagulls, with England international Lewis Dunk on the bench.

Adam Webster returns to the starting line up after injury and Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma drop to the bench.

While Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has made six changes for Brighton’s trip to Villa – including another start for Evan Ferguson and Deniz Undav – the hosts are unchanged.

Villa boss is fielding the same team that drew 1-1 at Liverpool last week as the hosts chase a place in Europe for the first time since qualifying in 2010 under Martin O’Neill.