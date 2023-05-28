BREAKING NEWS

Premier League Match Day 38 – Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion

Posted On 28 May 2023 at 3:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

After an epic and hugely successful season, without parallel and spanning 292 days, Albion finish at Villa Park with sixth place safely in the bag and Europa League football confirmed.

Aston Villa have the chance to finish seventh and grab the Europa Conference League spot although Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have the same target.

Most neutrals will have one eye on the conundrum at the bottom involving Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City, with only one of those sides able to avoid the drop today.

It is also Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling’s farewell appearance, albeit on a Sunday.

Albion are giving a full Premier League debut to Yasin Ayari while Pascal Gross is again due to captain the Seagulls, with England international Lewis Dunk on the bench.

Adam Webster returns to the starting line up after injury and Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma drop to the bench.

While Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has made six changes for Brighton’s trip to Villa – including another start for Evan Ferguson and Deniz Undav – the hosts are unchanged.

Villa boss is fielding the same team that drew 1-1 at Liverpool last week as the hosts chase a place in Europe for the first time since qualifying in 2010 under Martin O’Neill.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What’s On

The Goa Express announce debut album and will close UK tour with Brighton gig

Posted On27 May 2023

Squid to play Brighton instore gig in support of forthcoming album

Posted On27 May 2023

New radio station for Brighton and Hove

Posted On27 May 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com