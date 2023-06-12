Two standing desks and weighted lap blankets have been bought to help children at a Brighton primary school using money seized from criminals by police.

Carlton Hill Primary School bought the equipment, along with scented pencils and focus toys, to help nueurodiverse children concentrate.

They were paid for using £450 from the Police Property Act Fund, a pool of money raised from the sale of found property and property confiscated through court orders.

Headteacher Tamsen Beer said the money has transformed the school’s nurture room and provided much needed classroom resources to aid focus and sensory regulation.

She said: “Many children need extra support to be able to stay regulated and calm for learning, and our nurture room and the new equipment helps with this.

“The more we understand about neurodiversity, the better we can use sensory and focus toys to improve children’s experience in school.”

The school now has two state-of-the-art standing desks which will help improve the children’s focus and concentration.

There are also weighted lap blankets to help calm and reassure, scented pencils, and focus toys to give children something tactile to hold as they learn.

Sam Dyke, chair of The Friends of Carlton Hill (the school Parent Teacher Association) said everyone was delighted with the donation.

A member of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Police Team and Media Team presented the cheque for £450 to staff and children at the Sussex Street school today.

The Friends of Carlton Hill are always interested in speaking to local people and companies who feel they can support with sponsorship, grants, supplies or donations. Please contact carltonhillpta@gmail.com if you wish to discuss this further.