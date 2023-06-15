A Brighton primary school has been downgraded by Ofsted after its latest inspection.

St Paul’s C of E Primary School, on St Nicholas Road, was rated requires improvement in the Ofsted report, published today.

The school was rated good in every area, except the quality of education which requires improvement.

A few areas which need improvement were mentioned, including support for pupils struggling to learn to read, inconsistencies in teaching phonics, and planning of curriculum content components.

The report states: “There has been a sharp focus on developing the curriculum since the arrival of the new headteacher, but there is still work to be done.

“Leaders know exactly what work still needs to be done to strengthen the quality of education.

“They have identified weaknesses in the curriculum and have taken action to address these.

“In most subjects there is a clear, sequenced plan that identifies the important knowledge pupils should know and remember.

“Plans are in place to develop this consistent approach across the school.

“For example, a new scheme for writing is being trialled to enable pupils to build their skills as they progress through the school, but it is not yet embedded.”

The report also commends the school for its “calm and purposeful environment.”

It highlights pupils’ pride in the girls’ football team, saying: “Girls are proud that the football team has been hugely successful in addressing stereotypes around who can play football.”

Two inspectors visited the school on 13 and 14 March 2023.

The school’s last education inspection took place in November 2017, with a religious character inspection in January 2023.

The school’s headteacher is Michelle Lord, who began the role in January 2021.

St Paul’s C of E Primary School was contacted for comment.