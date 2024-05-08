A public consultation on a controversial council document advising schools on how to treat gender-questioning children is to be held later this year.

Last month, a family published an opinion by a leading equalities lawyer which said Brighton and Hove City Council’s Trans Toolkit broke equalities law in many different areas.

In responding to a press query, the council said it was reviewing the toolkit. Now, it has written to schools saying a consultation will be held ahead of the document being amended in time for the new school year this September.

The message from Jo Lyons, the council’s assistant director for education and skills, said the recently published Cass Review into gender identity services for children, which also investigated the effects of social transition, would be used to inform changes.

It said schools could continue to use the toolkit to inform decisions about pupils in the meantime and advised them to contact the council for advice in more complex cases.

In response, parents group PHSEBrighton, which is supporting the family who commissioned the legal opinion, emailed all schools saying that following the council’s advice could open them to legal action.

The group said: “This communication from the Council and its deliberate phraseology passes the buck entirely to School Governing Bodies and seeks to ensure that any proceedings brought by the parents of pupils or staff at your school rest entirely within your legal liability.

“As per the email below, the leading KC in equality and discrimination law in the UK has found the Brighton and Hove School Trans Inclusion Toolkit to be unlawful.”

This week, the council said the toolkit review was routine, and the consultation would be open to the wider public in due course.

A spokesperson for the council said: “When the current version of the council’s Trans Inclusion Toolkit for schools was published in 2021, it was stated it would be kept under regular review.

“Our latest review has now been launched and we will be carrying out a formal consultation as part of this process.

“This will initially involve engaging with our local schools ahead of a wider consultation involving young people, parents, carers, and the wider public.

“Further detail on the next steps will be made public in due course.”

The legal opinion was written by Karon Monaghan KC, who represented the Equality and Human Rights Commission in the Maya Forstater appeal, which established that gender critical views are “worthy of respect in a democratic society” and is the author of a leading book on discrimination law, Monaghan on Equality Law.

Her 75-page legal opinion outlines a multitude of areas in which she says the toolkit is unlawful in its potential impact on both trans and non-trans children.