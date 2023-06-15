The operators of Brighton’s ebike hire scheme say the price is about to drop as the scheme expands.

Beryl Bikes told a rider today that an announcement is likely to be made “very soon” on new pricing.

The bikes currently cost 15p a minute, or £9 an hour to hire, plus a £1 unlocking fee. Bundles of minutes are available, but are currently priced the same.

Today, a rider called Vic tweeted Beryl Bikes calling on them to rethink their pricing – and Beryl replied, saying a change was imminent.

Vic said: “Over six quid for two very short journeys on a bike. I want to use these but it’d be way cheaper to get the bus. You need to re think your pricing.”

Beryl replied: “Hi! The current pricing is just for the initial launch. Updated pricing will be coming as the scheme expands and we’ll be announcing it very soon.”

Vic replied: “So we are over-paying currently?”

And Beryl said: “We are scaling prices as the scheme grows – increased quantities allow us to offer more competitive prices.”

Hi! The current pricing is just for the initial launch. Updated pricing will be coming as the scheme expands and we'll be announcing it very soon. — Beryl (@BerylBikes) June 15, 2023

Brighton and Hove News understands the announcement will include details of non-electric hire bikes, which should be priced much lower.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “The bike scheme is expensive, and pricing should be made cheaper. Under Labour, we will ensure this.”

In Portsmouth and Southampton, where Beryl runs other schemes, ebikes cost 10p a minute with a £1.50 unlock fee, and pedal bikes 5p a minute with a £1 unlock fee. Minute bundles cost 5p a minute for both ebikes and pedal bikes, with no unlock fees for pedal bikes only.

The bike scheme is expensive, and pricing should be made cheaper. Under Labour, we will ensure this.

Beryl Bikes were awarded the £13 million contract by Brighton and Hove City Council to run the scheme after the previous one, operated by Hourbike, ended early because of technical problems.

The scheme launched in March with 75 e-bikes operating from 19 hubs along the seafront and routes to Brighton and Hove stations. The council said this would increase to 125 during the first phase.

Further phases will see the rollout of the rest of the fleet of 468 e-bikes and 312 pedal-only bikes to create a total fleet of 780 bikes, nearly 200 more than the previous scheme.

Brighton and Hove City Council will also consult on 15 new hubs to extend the scheme’s coverage across the city.