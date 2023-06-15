Twice as many buses will run on a popular Brighton bus route linking the city centre with the marina from this week.

The 21 and 21A are being merged into the 21 route, which will now run every 15 minutes during the day and 30 minutes during the evening.

This brings the service on most of the route back to pre-pandemic levels – but with the new service going via Swanborough Drive and Wilson Avenue, there will be twice as many buses going through Whitehawk as in 2020.

The improvements are being funded by Brighton and Hove City Council, using government funding for boosting bus use, and were first announced in January.

Nick Hill, Commercial Director at Brighton & Hove Buses said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the council on these fantastic enhancements that will see a much-improved service and more buses for lots of our local residents.

“Alongside initiatives such as our Kids Go Free and 50p child fares, there’s never been a better time to switch to bus travel.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “I’m really pleased to see these enhancements to city bus services.

“More frequent buses between Brighton Marina and Goldstone Valley will mean better and quicker access to places like the city centre for a lot of our residents. I know residents in the Whitehawk and Manor Hill areas will especially welcome these improvements.

“We’re working very closely with bus operators in the city to ensure money from our Bus Service Improvement Plan is used for quick, reliable and affordable services for everyone living and visiting Brighton and Hove.”

Between the city centre, Queens Park, Manor Hill, Whitehawk and the Marina buses will operate every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.

The section of the route between Goldstone Valley and the city centre will run every 30 minutes during the day and will gain a new hourly evening service.

The 21 and 21A have been combined to a standardised 21 with all services using Wilson Avenue and Swanborough Drive in Whitehawk. The route has also been sped up to the west of the city with the Goldstone Valley services continuing straight along Eaton Road from the Cricket Ground to Eaton Road (Stop L), instead of using Selbourne Road and Hove Town Hall.

The morning 21E has been replaced with a standard service 21 to Churchill Square.

The council’s bus improvement plan is also funding improved child fares, with up to four children up to the age of 18 able to travel free with an adult, or for 50p off peak on their own.