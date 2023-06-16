NATION OF LANGUAGE + GLOVE + MOOD BORED – KOKO, LONDON 14.6.23

Sometimes the Brighton & Hove News Music Team have an away fixture so to speak, and this evening at Koko in London was one of those, as we caught up with Nation Of Language ahead of their Brighton concert on 28th September at the Concorde 2, which like tonight’s concert is being hosted by FORM promoters which is the music and arts events collaboration between Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge. Tickets for the Nation Of Language Brighton show can be purchased HERE.

I was originally going to see Nation Of Language at XOYO in Islington, London on 2nd February last year, but unfortunately my partner was seriously ill and thus my colleague Mark Kelly stepped in to review them and concluded his account by stating that “It’s absolutely storming. If you like edgy electro with an early 80s tinge, this lot are for you!”. Yes I do Mark and so when the band came to Brighton last November and played the Chalk venue in Pool Valley I was there, despite England playing a World Cup game, beating Iran 6-2 on the same night.

Nation Of Language formed in Brooklyn, New York back in 2016 and now consists of Aidan Noell on synthesizer and backing vocals, bassist Alex MacKay who has replaced Michael Sue-Poi in 2022, and they are spearheaded by frontman Ian Richard Devaney on lead vocals, guitar and synthesizer, who I must say bears more than a passing resemblance to The B-52’s Fred Schneider circa 1980.

They have thus far released two top quality albums, these being 2020’s ‘Introduction, Presence’ and 2021’s ‘A Way Forward’. Their highly anticipated third, ‘Strange Disciple’, is set to drop on 15th September and includes ten new offerings, three of which we get to hear this evening as part of their 15 tune 78 minute performance, which commenced at 9:30pm and concluded at 10:48pm.

It has to be said that KOKO certainly is an impressive building inside and out and dominates a street corner at the edge of Camden, a short distance away from the less imposing Electric Ballroom concert venue (where I recently saw Gary Numan perform his 1000th concert – review HERE) and the world famous bohemian Camden Market. It’s been about four decades since I have been here, and it’s great to come back on this hot summer night. The promoters and staff are friendly and relaxed and the punters are seriously in the zone. We have taken up position at the front on the crowd barrier, with many souls behind us on our level as well as many fans right across a trio of higher tiers. There’s a large disco ball hanging from the ceiling and the lighting that reflects off of this is quite spectacular. Many point their phones skyward in order to grab a memory shot, ourselves included.

Nation Of Language hit the stage to David Bowie’s ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ as their choice of intro tape. We certainly aren’t afraid of these American’s! They are an outfit that are easy to like and appear as just normal folk playing music and having fun. There’s a buzz of anticipation circling around the room as the trio positioned themselves near to the front of the stage in an even line. Thus on our left (stage right) we had Aidan Noell on Moog synthesizer, Akai synthesizer, as well as another synth and also on backing vocals, centre stage we had Ian Richard Devaney on lead vocals, occasional guitar (mid set), and keyboard dabbling; and to our right (stage left) was new recruit Alex MacKay on Fender Mustang bass guitar and occasional backing vocals.

They open with their 2020 ‘A Different Kind Of Life’ single, which reminds me of the work of OMD and Aidan offers up some wonderful Space Invaders sounds via the Moog. The first of five cuts from their 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album followed in the form of ‘This Fractured Mind’, which reminded me of Depeche Mode’s ‘New Life’. The first of the three newbies was next, namely ‘Weak In Your Light’ which will be appearing on their forthcoming ‘Strange Disciple’ album. After just a few bars on the synth, my colleague and myself turned to each other and simultaneously sang “Wir fahren, fahren, fahren auf der Autobahn”. Clearly Nation Of Language have been listening to Kraftwerk, and if the rest of the new album sounds like this, then many, many fans around the world will be extremely happy, ourselves included.

Their 2022 ‘From The Hill’ single was up next. This saw Alex plucking the lowest bass guitar keys with great aplomb as well as some backing vocals. The first of a handful of tracks from their 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album followed, this being ‘Rush & Fever’ with its wonderful Moog synth bleeps.

Track six was ‘Sole Obsession’, which is due to be released on 15th September. Ian told us that this song brings back memories of 2017 when he proposed to his beautiful wife and afterwards they went off and played at The Half Moon in Putney – incidentally another venue situated on a street corner – after which they slept on a bench in Heathrow Airport. For those of you who are wondering who Ian’s wife is, it’s actually Nation Of Language’s keyboardist Aidan, who gave us a girlie-twirl in recognition of Ian’s disclosure. Suffice to say that this was the tune that was delivered with the most passion to that point and it also benefits from some rather wonderful Gary Numan style synth keys. ‘Strange Disciple’ is already giving the message that this is quite possibly going to be the band’s best work thus far. I’ve already pre-ordered my copy, which no doubt will be played in rotation with the first two long players.

2021’s ‘Wounds Of Love’ was their next offering and could have easily previously turned up on OMD’s 2013 ‘English Electric’ or 1981’s ‘Speak & Spell’ Depeche Mode album. This song sounded louder than anything previously. ‘The Grey Commute’ (also from 2021) witnessed Ian take to the guitar for the first time tonight, and the song bore more than a passing resemblance to 1977’s ‘Hiroshima Mon Amour’ by Ultravox! which was way ahead of its time. The earworms followed with 2020’s ‘September Again’ (‘Introduction, Presence’) and those around me merrily sang along as Ian showed us his Andy McClusky dance moves.

The final number from the forthcoming album came next. This was ‘Stumbling Still’ and it had a great twangy bass riff going down. The thudding beat of 2020’s ‘On Division Street’ rang out throughout the venue and the trio were clearly lapping up the crowd reaction from all over the venue, including the balconies. Another bass laden number, ‘Automobile’, was the final number prior to the inevitable encore.

Ian took to the stage first with his guitar for ‘Former Self’ as a solo, but after a while was joined by Aidan and Alex for this hauntingly atmospheric number. I personally felt that this was the only song that didn’t quite deliver for me. During this tune Aidan hit some notes on the keys and they were so loud that the waves shook our bodies. The pleasant Italian lady standing next to me, shouted in my ear that it was too loud. I concurred.



They left us with 2020’s ‘The Wall & I’ which is the closest they came to sounding like New Order, and 2021’s ‘Across That Fine Line’ with its bouncy electronic beat, including some twinkly Moog notes and decent Akai synth notes. However, Aidan or her equipment didn’t want to deliver and about 40% of the way through the song we lost the keys. They said that it’s the very first time that this has happened on their final number, as if it’s going to happen, then the fault is usually discovered during the first or second songs. The problem was swiftly cured and they took it from the top again. We didn’t mind as we got to hear the first parts once more.

It was now 10:48pm and they had seriously delivered and the fans confirmed this via the whoops, cheers and applause. It has been a truly memorable away fixture for us and we are very much looking forward to reuniting with Nation Of Language at the Concorde 2 at the end of September. Once again, grab your tickets HERE.

Nation Of Language:

Ian Richard Devaney – lead vocals, guitar, synthesizer, percussion

Aidan Noell – synthesizers, backing vocals

Alex MacKay – bass guitar

Nation Of Language setlist:

(‘Intro’) ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ (David Bowie)

‘A Different Kind Of Life’ (from 2020 ‘A Different Kind Of Life’ single)

‘This Fractured Mind’ (from 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘Weak In Your Light’ (from 2023 forthcoming ‘Strange Disciple’ album)

‘From The Hill’ (from forthcoming 2022 ‘From The Hill’ single)

‘Rush & Fever’ (from 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘Sole Obsession’ (from 2023 forthcoming ‘Strange Disciple’ album)

‘Wounds Of Love’ (from 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘The Grey Commute’ (from 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘September Again’ (from 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘Stumbling Still’ (from 2023 forthcoming ‘Strange Disciple’ album)

‘On Division Street’ (from 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘Automobile’ (from 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

(encore)

‘Former Self’ (from 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘The Wall & I’ (from 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘Across That Fine Line’ (from 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

www.nationoflanguage.com

Glove

For 43 minutes this evening from 8:26pm to 9:09pm, we were in the company of Glove who hail from Tampa in Florida. This was their first time in London despite being formed back in 2019. The original lineup then featured Rod Woolf, Brie Denicourt, Michelle Primiani and Justin Burns, but since then they have slimmed down to a trio with the departure of Michelle.

Their first releases were the 2019 singles ‘Enervate’ and ‘Personality Change’. Post Covid tracks ‘Glass’ and ‘Behaviour’ followed in 2021. Their nine track debut album, ‘Boom Nights’, dropped in March of last year, of which we heard four tunes this evening. Their latest offering is the current single ‘Chewing On A Wire’ which was released last month.

Even before the trio had played a single note, I knew that I was really going to like them, and yet I had never heard of them (or tonight’s openers – see below) before. “How could this be?” I hear you exclaim. My answer is simple, when the stage is filled with the likes of Roland keys and Moog keys and electronic drums, I know what these instruments can produce and it’s fair to say that Glove certainly didn’t let me down.

They graced the stage to their intro tape of ‘Nightclubbing’ by Iggy Pop, which set the bar high, although controversially, I actually prefer The Human League’s cover of the song. For their opening number, ‘Modern Toy’ (from the 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album), Brie takes centre stage and lead vocals, and the lads boot up their synths and off they go. Yep! Bang on! The instant urge to see this outfit again is immediately stored into my subconscious.

New single ‘Chewing On A Wire’ is up next and benefits from a Siouxsie & The Banshees sounding guitar and bass combo that certainly would have been lapped up by the punters that used to frequent this building when it was called the Camden Palace (1982–2004) and held the Blitz Club nights that were put on by Rusty Egan et al. Glove have a retro synth sound, and as we know music comes around in cycles, and thus it’s suddenly again now modern and new generations are enjoying this sound.

‘Cold Shoulder’ was their third offering and somehow reminded me of elements from Cabaret Voltaire’s historical sound, although their opener tonight reminded me of Sextile and The Serfs. ‘Glass’ from their EP was up next and it nearly blew my ears off! I wasn’t alone. This reminded me of the Canadian duo known as Psych and Justin’s vocals were almost at odds with the music. Glove, although not exactly the best band name in the world, are a versatile lot and regularly swapped vocal duty throughout this set.

I found myself so absorbed by their set, that I was forgetting to make notes and those that I did make, weren’t totally tied into each track. Talk about breaking the cardinal sin or what, but I, like many around me, were getting swept up by Glove’s music. I noted that “‘I Don’t Know Why’ was a fab sounding tune”, but it could have been in reference to any of ‘The Difference’, ‘Personality Change’ (from the 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album) or ‘Family Trip’. I also noted that the heavy synth retro sounding tune reminded me of Skinny Puppy’s ‘Assimilate’.

Brie opened up on vocals tonight and then closed the set also on vocals with the final two numbers ‘Cherry Pit’ and ‘Margiela’. She also had a go on the drumpads to the rear and blimey they were so loud! I can recall the lyrics “Your brain is getting stronger”, but it should have been “Your brain is getting a battering”. Brie then briefly laid on the floor during ‘Margiela’ and I truly reckon that they seriously need to support Gary Numan in the States as he now lives there. The Numanoids would seriously enjoy Glove’s goth synth vibe, surely this has to happen! I’m informed that they currently don’t have plans to return to the UK at the moment, but if you are a fan of Vega and Rev’s Suicide, EBM, synth goth and so on, then Glove are a must!

Glove:

Rod Woolf – guitar, synth, vocals

Justin Burns – bass, synth, vocals

Brie Denicourt – synth, drums, vocals

Glove setlist:

(‘Intro’) ‘Nightclubbing’ (Iggy Pop)

‘Modern Toy’ (from 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album)

‘Chewing On A Wire’ (2023 single)

‘Cold Shoulder’

‘Glass’ (from 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album)

‘The Difference’

‘Personality Change’ (from 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album)

‘Family Trip’ (from 2022 ‘Boom Nights’ album)

‘Cherry Pit’

‘Margiela’

linktr.ee/glovetheband

Mood Bored

Kicking off this evening were indie pop trio Mood Bored who hail from The Netherlands seventh largest city Tilburg. The band consists of Myrte Driesenaar (vocals, bass), Daan Stuyven (guitar) and Timo de Wit (drums) and they met at the city’s Rock Academy. They then signed a deal with Mattan Records and released their singles ‘Easy Going’ and ‘Pour Into Me’ last year. In April this year they dropped their seven track extended EP, titled ‘Bored’, of which a handful of tunes from it were performed for us this evening. The other handful of tunes are quite possibly still unreleased.

Their 38 minute set began bang on the allotted 7:30pm start time and thankfully they did NOT live up to their band name. They kicked off with a track called ‘Wake Up With You’ which initially sounded rather like the Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ classic, before it morphed into a standard indie pop punk tune and then back again. It was a promising start.

Koko was sold out and I’m certain that Mood Bored were overjoyed that this was their very first show outside of their homeland. What a way to start! Tune two was the first from their ‘Bored’ EP in the form of ‘Vibe Like Edie’, which was another indie rock delivery. ‘Babyteeth’ was up next and the vocals were shared between Myrte and drummer Timo. Like many Dutch outfits, they thankfully sing in English and the longer their set carries on the better and tighter they get.

A trio of tracks from their EP follow, ‘Pour Into Me’, ‘Lucky’ and the best of them ‘Ladadee Ladada’. Further on, Myrte informs us that the next number (probably ‘Sick’) is about “shitty men” and it began as a Beatles style psych tune and then Timo’s drums seriously kicked in and off they went at 100mph, fabulous stuff and quite possibly just about the set highlight.

Their penultimate number was a psyched out affair titled ‘Do U’ and they closed with ‘Easy Going’, which is found on the EP. I would suggest that the latter five tunes seriously got the punters on board and that they really should think about coming to Brighton next May and follow in the steps of Pip Blom and play The Great Escape.

Mood Bored:

Myrte Driesenaar – vocals, bass

Timo de Wit – drums, vocals

Daan Stuyven – guitar

Mood Bored setlist:

‘Wake Up With You’

‘Vibe Like Edie’ (from 2023 ‘Bored’ EP)

‘Babyteeth’

‘Pour Into Me’ (from 2023 ‘Bored’ EP)

‘Lucky’ (from 2023 ‘Bored’ EP)

‘Ladadee Ladada’ (from 2023 ‘Bored’ EP)

‘Ballad’

‘Sick’

‘Do U’

‘Easy Going’ (from 2023 ‘Bored’ EP)

linktr.ee/moodboredband