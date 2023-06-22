With the final show of their blistering run of stadium dates with Arctic Monkeys later this week, The Hives have announced a UK and Ireland tour in spring 2024. The band will also release their highly anticipated new album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ August 11th via FUGA.

“A collection of 12 high-energy punk-ish songs reminiscent of their best work” – Rolling Stone

‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ tracklist:

‘Bogus Operandi’

‘Trapdoor Solution’

‘Countdown To Shutdown’

‘Rigor Mortis Radio’

‘Stick Up’

‘Smoke & Mirrors’

‘Crash Into The Weekend’

‘Two Kinds Of Trouble’

‘The Way The Story Goes’

‘The Bomb’

‘What Did I Ever Do To You?’

‘Step Out Of The Way’

Kicking off at Leeds Academy on March 27th, The Hives take their famously frenzied show to 12 cities across the UK and Ireland, culminating with a date at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 13th. Prior to the final show, they will be appearing at Brighton Dome on April 3rd. Artist pre-sale goes live June 28th and general tickets will be available Friday June 30th HERE.

The Hives UK Tour Dates:

March 2024

Wed 27th Leeds, Leeds Academy

Thu 28th Newcastle, City Hall

Fri 29th Nottingham, Rock City

Sat 30th Wolverhampton, The Halls

April 2024

Mon 1st Glasgow, Barrowland

Tue 2nd Bristol, Academy

Wed 3rd Brighton, Brighton Dome

Fri 5th Cardiff, Great Hall

Sat 6th Manchester, Academy

Mon 8th Dublin, Olympia

Wed 10th Norwich, UEA

Sat 13th London, Eventim Apollo

As the album’s macabre title hints, the band’s extended absence from the studio has been no hiatus but rather a horror story. The Hives now admit they have not seen nor spoken to their founder, mentor and songwriter, the perpetual limelight-shunning Randy Fitzsimmons, since the release of 2012’s ‘Lex Hives’. Following the recent discovery of a hidden away obituary and cryptic poem in the local paper of the Northern Vastmanland town where The Hives are from, the band members were led to Fitzsimmons’ tombstone. Upon digging the freshly interred ground, the band found not a body but instead several tapes, suits, and a piece of paper bearing the words “The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons” typed up as if a title. Whether a hoax or Fitzsimmons’ opening gambit, remains to be seen. The uncovered tapes included the demos that would become the twelve new songs on ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’.

​​In the twenty-five years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. SPIN calls The Hives “the best live band on the planet” and Howlin’ Pelle “the greatest frontman in rock,” and the BBC dubbed the band “a force of nature.” Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. They have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications. In the time since Lex Hives, the band has released 2019’s double A-side ‘I’m Alive’/’Good Samaritan’ as well as a live album via Third Man Records, and embarked on a series of global tours. ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’ marks a true renaissance.

The Hives are Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem, Nicholaus Arson, Howlin’ Pelle, and The Johan And Only.

