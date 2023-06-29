A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked on Brighton seafront.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault near the Harbour Hotel, in King’s Road, Brighton, between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday 17 June.

“A 30-year-old man, from Brighton, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone who has information that could assist them with their investigation.

“Contact Sussex Police via 101 or online, quoting 196 of 17/06.”