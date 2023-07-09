Researchers from Brighton University are helping to create the world’s first hydrogen-powered crematorium.

The pioneering project, funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is centred on Worthing Crematorium and is part of Adur and Worthing Councils’ plan to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Brighton University said: “This summer, cremator manufacturer DFW Europe will begin testing pioneering hydrogen technology at its base in the Netherlands.

“If these tests are successful, the technology will be brought over to trial at Worthing Crematorium as early as spring 2024.

“Dr Kevin Wyche, Pete Lyons and Dr Kirsty Smallbone from the University of Brighton’s School of Applied Sciences are carrying out air quality monitoring on the project to demonstrate that the proposed new hydrogen-powered system can dramatically reduce carbon emissions without worsening air quality.

“Cremation is an energy-intensive process, currently reliant on natural gas, and the crematorium has the largest carbon footprint of any site operated by Adur and Worthing Council.

“The proposed new process will use green hydrogen which is produced using electricity from renewable sources.

“Unlike natural gas, hydrogen doesn’t give off CO2 emissions when burnt. Green hydrogen is also produced without any carbon emissions.”

Dr Smallbone said: “Achieving net-zero is vital if we are to slow down the changes occurring in our atmosphere and to our climate.

“To do this, we need to de-carbonise all aspects of our lives, from the cradle to the grave. Removing the reliance on fossil fuels by switching to hydrogen will be a key part of this.”

Councillor Sophie Cox, Worthing’s cabinet member for climate emergency, said: “This project is an innovative step in our mission to reach net zero and I’m grateful to the passionate officers who have spent a great deal of time making this global first happen.

“As a council, we are committed to achieving net zero and thanks also to the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for awarding us the funding to help realise our green goals.

“The crematorium is top of our list for carbon emissions within the council’s estate and this exciting trial will be a huge step towards our goal of becoming a net zero authority by 2030.”

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart said: “Whether it’s the first meal of the day or a night cap, the great manufacturers of our country are striving to cut their carbon emissions and their energy bills – and in turn, support our efforts to boost our energy security.

“Our investment of over £80 million will help them to go further and faster, using the latest science, technologies and new energy sources to cut ties with fossil fuels and future-proof their industries.”

As a key partner in the pioneering Hydrogen Sussex project, Brighton University is carrying out a range of ground-breaking research to support the development of a low-carbon hydrogen economy and help move the surrounding area towards net zero.

Other hydrogen-based projects that the university is supporting include a pilot to create the world’s first clay bricks made 100 per cent using green hydrogen energy rather than natural gas.

The university has also carried out a range of research relating to the development of more efficient and effective hydrogen-fuelled combustion engines at its Advanced Engineering Centre.

Worthing HyCrem is a joint effort, with FT Pipeline Systems acting as lead partner to Worthing Borough Council. Brighton University, DFW Europe, Net Zero Associates, Ricardo AEA and GeoPura are also all involved with the project.

Total project funding of £1.17 million for the programme has been awarded through the government’s £55 million industrial fuel switching competition – part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).

The portfolio was set up to provide backing for innovative low-carbon technologies and infrastructure.

The aims include cutting the costs of decarbonisation to enable Britain to end its contribution to climate change.