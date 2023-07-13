Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a Brighton man who went missing six days ago.

Sussex Police said that Stephen Lockhart, 50, had gone missing from his home in the Preston Park area of Brighton.

The force said: “He was last seen in the Long Man of Wilmington pub in the city on Friday.

“He is white, very tanned, around 6ft, of medium build, with blue/green eyes and with very short shaved hair.

“He has a Liverpool tattoo on his left arm and was wearing a white top, cropped blue denim shorts and white trainers.

“If you have seen him since Friday or know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1652 of 12/07.”