Armed police helped give life-saving care to a man who had been stabbed in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 17 July): “Police responding to a report of a stabbing in Brighton helped provide critical life-saving care.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) arrived at the scene in Ship Street shortly before 2am on Thursday 22 June.

“A 26-year-old man had sustained a life-threatening injury as a result of a suspected stabbing.

“The armed response officers helped with treatment of the man, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service.

“The injured man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has thankfully recovered and been discharged.

“Officers arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the offence and the man has since been charged.”

Inspector Oli Fisher, from the Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “This was a serious assault where a man suffered a life-threatening stab wound.

“Our firearms officers are not only highly trained in armed response but also have enhanced first aid skills. The emergency medical care they provide frequently saves lives.

“This incident, as with others, shows the important public safety role our firearms officers carry out.

“The officers demonstrated great professionalism at a difficult scene.”

Sussex Police said that a man had been charged with attempted murder.

Harvey Dannsah-Appiah, 18, of Monkswell Green, Christchurch, near Bournemouth, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (11 July) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 8 August.

Sussex Police added: “The incident is being investigated, and witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote Operation Inwood.”