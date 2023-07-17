The demolition of the damaged part of the fire-ravaged Royal Albion Hotel will take up to three weeks.

Brighton and Hove City Council said tonight demolition would start “as soon as possible” and asked people to continue avoiding the area.

It said asbestos is known to be in the textured ceiling coatings used in the building – but added there is unlikely to be any significant risk of exposure to asbestos following this fire.

People in nearby buildings are also asked to keep their windows closed, while those in the buildings directly behind the hotel will remain evacuated during the demolition.

Council Leader, Councillor Bella Sankey said: “I want to give my heartfelt thanks to emergency services and everyone else who supported the response to the awful fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel over the weekend.

“Sadly, the building has suffered significant damage and we’ll need to keep the roads closed while it’s made safe.

“We’re asking everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area.

“We’re sorry for the ongoing disruption – thank you for bearing with us while the area is made safe.”

A section of the seafront road will remain closed until at least Thursday – although the Old Steine itself is now open to traffic again.

The council’s building control team is now on site, alongside demolition contractors. The work is to help the fire service gain access to the site, as parts of the building are no longer structurally safe.

UKPower Networks and Southern Gas networks are on scene to ensure that that all electrical and gas are isolated and made safe prior to any work progressing.

Any nearby residents displaced by the fire need advice on accommodation should get in touch with the council’s housing team by emailing housing.advice@brighton-hove.gov.uk or calling 01273 294 400 (option 1).