A stretch of the seafront road will remain closed for at least three days while the fire-ravaged Royal Albion Hotel is partially demolished.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said this lunchtime work will be ongoing until Thursday to make the location safe – and warned this could be extended.

The A259 is closed from West Street to Steine Street.

The joint statement from Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We continue to support our partners in responding to the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.

“While the fire has now been brought under control, the building has suffered significant damage.

“As a result, the A259 will remain closed for at least the next 72 hours, during which time activity will be ongoing to make the location safe.

“This timeframe may be extended, as partners work hard to reduce the footprint of the site safely.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this takes place.”