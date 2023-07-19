The demolition of the fire-ravaged Royal Albion Hotel has begun.

A stretch of the seafront road will remain closed for at least two weeks while demolition crew get to work.

And properties directly behind the hotel will remain accessible throughout.

First knock on the roof!

Demolition of Royal Albion Hotel (19/07/23) pic.twitter.com/wGdR09Mt6y — W.H. Arthur (@arthur@dice.camp) (@Aryl_Ether) July 19, 2023

Work began at about 5.30pm, but stopped for the day soon afterwards. Work is expected to begin in earnest tomorrow.

A 3D scan of the whole exterior of the fire-ravaged hotel has been carried out in the hope that original features can later be replicated.

The hotel caught fire on Saturday evening, and at its height fire crews from across Sussex as well as Surrey, Kent and London were at the scene.

Demolition was delayed to ensure the fire was out.

A tiny part has been taken down but now all work has stopped. #demolition #royalalbionhotel #brighton pic.twitter.com/H4o80Cp24y — Will Flockton (@wflockton) July 19, 2023

Sussex Police has launched an investigation into the blaze, but Brighton and Hove News understands this is routine with large scale fires such as this.