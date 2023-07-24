Double red lines are set to be painted along two of Brighton’s busiest roads to stop drivers parking in cycle lanes or in front of bus stops.

Brighton and Hove City Council is asking people what they think about the plans to create red routes on Lewes Road from Elm Grove to the Vogue Gyratory, and the A23 from Cheapside by Aldi to just north of Preston Park.

Unlike double yellow lines, parking for loading or for blue badge holders is only allowed on red routes in specific bays – although blue badge holders and taxis can stop for a short time just to drop off a disabled person.

And enforcement can be done via traffic cameras as well as by traffic wardens on the road itself.

The scheme is due to start next spring. People can click here to have their say or call 01273 295890 to be sent a paper copy. Information leaflets about the plans have also been sent to people living in the areas around the proposed red routes.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee, said: “Red routes are a practical solution that can help to prevent the anti-social parking that puts safety at risk and creates congestion.

“These changes will give us greater powers to enforce the restrictions that are already there, but we want to hear what residents and businesses along both routes have to say.

“We’ll be sure to take the views of everyone who comments on board so I’d urge as many people as possible to respond over the next eight weeks.”

Licenced Hackney Carriages and private hire vehicles are permitted to stop on red routes for short periods of time in order to pick up or drop off passengers.

Emergency service vehicles are exempt from restrictions and can stop anywhere along the route. Refuse and recycling vehicles will also be unaffected.

Home delivery drivers cannot stop on double red lines, but the council can suspend parking bays for house moving vehicles if residents request this.

The charge for receiving a parking ticket for stopping on a Red Route would be £70.,reduced to £35 if paid in 14 days. This is the same as the current charge for stopping on double yellow lines.

The council says there will be a further chance to comment on how the scheme is working during the first six months of the scheme.