BLUE STRAGGLERS + H_NGM_N – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 20.7.23

It’s been over a year since I last saw the Blue Stragglers, when they supported Wolfmother at Brixton Electric (Short review HERE). So the renewal of my musical acquaintance with them was long overdue. Unfortunately due to some confusion regarding stage times I manage to miss opening band Dry Run tonight at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton. I do however catch H_ngm_n (pronounced Hangman).

H_ngm_n are a two-piece from Brighton comprising singing guitarist, Chris Childs, and drummer, James Martin. Opening song ‘No One Will’ is fast and metallic, but with second song ‘Happy Birthday’ they settle down to a sound that is more redolent of US college rock and is far more melodic than the opener. They remind me of Green Day to a degree. There is plenty of light and shade in their set. Particularly striking is how delicate some of the drumming is at times.

‘Hungover’ is dedicated to anyone “who likes a couple of drinks”. Apparently drummer James has been in the wars: he’s hurt his knee and shoulder and his bandmate frequently checks whether he’s okay, which is sweet. H_ngm_n seem to have brought their fan club with them, as there are a few guys at the front who seem to know all of the words to every song. To be fair, the songs are quite memorable, and I think that I may well be buying some records. One to keep an eye on methinks.

H_ngm_n:

Chris Childs – vocals, guitar

James Martin – drums

H_ngm_n setlist:

‘No One Will’

‘Happy Birthday’

‘Hungover’

‘Ghost’

‘Ghost pt. 2’

‘Reach Out’

‘Empty’

‘Matchsticks’

linktr.ee/hngmnuk

The Blue Stragglers take the stage and immediately crash into ‘All Mine (Sometimes)’. Their material is tough, muscular riff-driven stuff. I hadn’t previously realised how versatile vocalist/guitarist Lee Martin’s voice is. After each line on the verse his voice goes up an octave and sings what you might expect to be a backing vocal. The reverb on Lee’s mic gives his vocals a 1970s glam rock feel.

However, it’s not all about Lee. The band are a classic three-piece where there’s plenty of space for the musicians to do interesting things, and Ali Waite on bass and Andy Head on drums are good enough players to amply fill those spaces. It has to be said though, Lee Martin is very much a rock star in waiting. Not only does he have the guitar and vocal chops required, he’s a showman too: during ‘Reactor’ he solos with his right hand whilst sipping a beer with his left. Next he’ll be setting light to his guitar a la Hendrix – or possibly not!!! Might just about get away with it at an open air gig!!!

‘Fools Errand’ is a new tune for which Lee swaps his trusty Gibson SG for a Les Paul Junior, as played by Johnny Ramone. ‘Existential’ starts off with a choppy guitar part which reminds me of Andy Summers of The Police. Lee returns to his SG for ‘Forever And A Day’. There are some nice ethereal guitar effects in ‘Holloway’.

Since the beginning of the Blue Stragglers set tonight, I had been puzzled by the presence of an additional mic stand at the front and centre of the stage. My puzzlement was not to last much longer: the Blue Stragglers have a guest! This person is described as the band’s “musical muse”. Who is this mystery musician??? It turns out that this is none other than Jim Faulkner, who was in Lee Martin’s previous band, Tied To The Mast. Indeed, the final three songs of the set are Tied To The Mast songs in honour of Jim’s presence.

First up we have ‘Traitor’s Gate’ from Tied To The Mast’s self-titled album of 2011. This features some absolutely incredible drumming: both dextrous and powerful. Next up is ‘Melissa’ from the ‘Some Strange Chemistry’ album. According to Tied To The Mast’s Facebook page this was something of a ‘lost’ album, not gaining a release until 2020, despite apparently having been recorded some years before. No matter, it’s still a great song. As if all of this wasn’t enough, we get one more Tied To The Mast song: ‘The Cave In’ from their aforementioned self titled album of 2011.

The band troop off. That must be it, yes? No. Back they come without Jim Faulkner this time to remind us that this is actually a Blue Stragglers show! I believe the encore is called ‘From The Top Of My Head To The Bottom Of My Chin’. I’m pretty sure I’ve never heard it before, but it sure rocks like a very rocky thing indeed. This has been one helluva show, but I’m not entirely sure that it was sold out. And do you know why it wasn’t sold out? Because you, dear reader, weren’t there. That’s right, you!!! The one guiltily peering through your fingers at the screen thinking that I can’t see you!!! Fear not, you have an opportunity to redeem yourself. The Blue Stragglers will be at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 4th August as special guests of psych punk locals Oz who are releasing their debut single ‘GlitterBum’ at this release show. So there really is no excuse is there? Be there, it’s only £4 on the door!!!

Blue Stragglers:

Lee Martin – vocals, guitar

Ali Waite – bass

Andy Head – drums

linktr.ee/bluestragglers