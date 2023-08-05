A disabled woman who became trapped in her own home after her road was closed to all traffic except bicycles has been offered hope by the new council leader.

Labour councillor Bella Sankey spoke out about the case of Ann Ingle at a town hall meeting yesterday (Friday 4 August).

Councillor Sankey said: “The full pedestrianisation of Gardner Street has left a disabled resident imprisoned in her home.

“We are now undertaking urgent work to end this imprisonment and to bring about changes that will allow our resident to enter and leave her property.”

She was speaking as senior members of Brighton and Hove City Council approved a new “accessible city strategy” at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

The road was closed earlier this year when the Greens were running the council, with traders hoping to benefit.

At the same time disabled bays were removed, with extra bays created in a neighbouring street and described as a mitigating measure.

The closure has been criticised and a number of people with disabilities and their families and friends are understood to have been boycotting the street.

One of the biggest criticisms was that the closure went ahead even though councillors and officials – before the May elections – knew that they would be imprisoning a disabled woman in her home. To read her story, click here.

Councillor Sankey said: “This is Brighton and Hove’s first ‘accessible city strategy’. The aim of the strategy is to put accessibility at the heart of how we design and deliver all our services – and make it easier for everyone, particularly the elderly and the disabled, to get the council services they need and to be able to enjoy the city.

“The strategy includes those people who have visible and invisible disabilities, for example, those who are deaf or neurodivergent, who live in, work or visit Brighton and Hove.

“The strategy is intentionally focused on developing a holistic, integrated systemic approach to change that will shift how the council thinks and works as a service provider and employer.

“The council recognised it needed to develop a more strategic approach to accessibility and disability inclusivity rather than piecemeal, inconsistent, stop-start changes and improvements.

“This strategy will start the council on a path towards fully addressing the issues faced by disabled people in the city.

“Crucially we are adopting an approach based on the social model of disability. Accessibility will be a default consideration informing how we think, practice, and deliver.

“We want to go beyond compliance with the Equality Act, identifying opportunities and actions to go above and beyond.

“We will actively identify, remove, and prevent the creation of barriers.

“Our administration is committed to the mantra that every individual in our city has the right to reach their full potential and to thrive.

“This is in sharp contrast to the Green administration which seemed content with ignoring the rights of disabled residents.

The strategy was approved at a special meeting of the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee.