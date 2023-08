Brighton and Hove Albion lead Premier League new boys Luton 1-0 at the break.

Solly March twisted in mid air to angle home a header from Kaoru Mitoma.

Elijah Adebayo has had a couple of good chances for the Hatters – one header from a corner seeing Albion keeper Jason Steele save from almost point-blank range.

Danny Welbeck has had a couple of good chances for Brighton while Mitoma was uncharacteristically booked for kicking the ball into the crowd.