Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie is due to be played at Stamford Bridge in the week commencing Monday 25 September.

Chelsea came from a goal down last night (Wednesday 30 August) to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in their second round match.

As a top six finisher last season, involved in European competition this season, Albion were one of eight sides to enter the draw for the first time at the third round stage as 32 teams aim to progress.

Last season, they entered the competition in the second round and beat Forest Green Rovers 3-0 away before travelling to Arsenal and winning 3-1.

In the fourth round, the Seagulls were knocked by Charlton Athletic 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Valley.

As a result, Albion missed out on a quarter-final trip to Old Trafford where Manchester United beat the Londoners, going on to lift the League Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

This season, Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the fourth round while Manchester City travel to Newcastle.