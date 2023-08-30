Two Brighton pensioners, Allen and Margaret Morgan, have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to murder the man’s ex-wife.

The couple appeared at Luton Crown Court for a plea hearing yesterday (Tuesday 29 August).

Allen Morgan, 73, and his second wife Margaret Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, were told that they would face a trial by jury, starting on Tuesday 9 April.

And they were released on bail, having previously been remanded in custody.

They deny any involvement in the death of 36-year-old Carol Morgan who was killed 42 years ago.

Her body was found in her shop, Morgan’s Store, in Linslade, near Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, in August 1981.

She had been hit repeatedly with a sharp and heavy instrument at the shop in Finch Crescent, Linslade.

Allen and Margaret Morgan were arrested last month after the case was reopened in 2018 by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.