Brighton lead by a goal to nil after Evan Ferguson pounced on a rebound from fairly close quarters in the 27th minute.

The initial attempt was fired towards goal by Billy Gilmour after he beat a defender to unleash a solid strike which Nick Pope did well to reach.

By this time, Albion had already peppered Pope’s goal with efforts from Solly March, Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma.

And Evan Ferguson had already had a fairly decent pop after about goal 14 minutes but Pope pulled off an impressive save.

Alexander Isak had the first proper chance of the match but blasted the ball well over the Albion bar.

And the visitors had a chance from a corner but it was effectively cleared as the Seagulls looked the stronger of the two sides.

Ref Stuart Attwell has booked Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar – and some fans thought Joelinton was lucky not to pick up a yellow card for a reckless foul.

The stats favour Brighton who have yet to lose a Premier League match under Roberto De Zerbi when they have led at half time.