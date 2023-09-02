Albion went back to 4th Premier League after a resounding victory – teenage Striker Evan Ferguson became Albion’s youngest ever hat-trick hero …..
Albion went back to 4th Premier League after a resounding victory - teenage Striker Evan Ferguson became Albion's youngest ever...
Brighton lead by a goal to nil after Evan Ferguson pounced on a rebound from fairly close quarters in the...
Bart Verbruggen keeps his place in the Brighton goal as Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster against Newcastle. But...
Brighton & Hove Albion will host AEK Athens of Greece in the Europa League Group B on Thursday 21st September...
