The Labour MP for Hove has been given a new role as Sir Keir Starmer reshuffled the shadow cabinet today (Monday 4 September).

Peter Kyle becomes the shadow minister for science, innovation and technology as the leadership revamps the party’s top team in Parliament.

Mr Kyle previously served as the shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

He has also been leading the party’s campaign in Mid Bedfordshire where the former Conservative Culture Secretary has now resigned as an MP, with a by-election pending.