A visitor to Brighton and Hove has criticised the council for making paying for parking too complicated for people from outside the area.

Greg Porter, from Worthing, was visiting a Hove seafront venue but found that the on-street parking meters were no longer in use and the only option was to use the pay-by-phone app or a phone line.

After spending 20 minutes trying to pay through his phone, Mr Porter gave up. He wrote to Brighton and Hove City Council’s customer feedback department and to Councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, to share his concerns.

He said: “It did not give an option to pay by cash. It did not give the option to pay by credit card. It did not display the parking cost tariff rates (Legal implications?) It did not give contact details if experiencing problems.

“The only option was to download an app and then go through a ridiculous time-consuming registration process which failed ultimately – after some considerable time.

“And we were trying to do this during the day in good light and good weather conditions. God knows how anyone is expected to do this in the dark and driving rain.

“How can this ever have been considered as a viable, practical, user-friendly means of servicing the public and local community? Who thought it up and is accountable for its fitness for purpose?

“What happens if you do not have a smartphone? What happens if your phone is out of charge? What happens if you have a poor mobile phone signal? What happens if you do not have a mobile phone with you?

“What happens if you have not been taught or trained to use this process? What happens when, for whatever reason, you cannot make payment even though you are attempting to … What backup process is there?

“The whole concept and practical implications have just not been thought through and the management responsible immediately tasked with thinking again.

“A good example of a local authority who have acted responsibly and professionally in this area is Portsmouth who have parking machines that take cash, take credit cards, use an app and give the parking tariffs.”

The council replied that people could pay using the number 01273 458458, the pay-by-phone app or a PayPoint. It also said that the council communicated with the mobile networks to ensure connectivity.

Off-street parking was also suggested at The Lanes, Regency Square, Trafalgar Street and London Road.

Mr Porter said that he had tried the number but a recorded message told him that it was not in use. He tried an alternative number but, because he did not have an account, he could not pay.

He said: “There is an absurd time involved. The inept proposal that you can wander around looking for a PayPoint location.

“Does a motorist have some divine wisdom as to where he might start and complete this quest?

“There is also the possibility of adverse weather conditions while this saga takes its course.

“There is no practical assistance if you are experiencing problems.”

The council said: “Anyone without a smartphone – or indeed with one – can call 01273 458458 or 0330 400 7275 and pay by credit or debit card.

“The 01273 458458 number is displayed on parking signs and also on our now disused pay and display machines.

“I’m sorry to hear about this particular incident.”