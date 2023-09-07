Multiple cyclists have been knocked over by cars at the same Brighton junction, apparently unaware of the bright red contraflow cycle lane they are crossing.

A video showing a shocking series of crashes at the junction of Church Street and Portland Street were posted on Twitter this week.

The film shows motorcyclists and other cars also being hit by vehicles – but it’s mainly cyclists who have come a cropper.

The film has led to cycling campaigners to renew calls for cars to be banned from the city centre.

Nader, who posted the compilation, said many of the crashes caught by the shop camera are from the last couple of months, the most recent on Tuesday. All happened since 2020 and were also witnessed by his brother, who lives on the corner and made the compilation.

He said: “Cars absolutely do not look right when coming out of Spring Gardens. They sometimes don’t even realise it is a give way junction and you can often witness someone go straight through.

“In the past month I’ve witnessed two people turn into Church Street to go the incorrect way down the one way road. I’m not sure if the building site is obscuring the signage or if it’s getting lost in the visual noise.

“Thankfully there haven’t been any serious injuries yet.”

According to Crashmap, which is based on the latest government data, there were seven crashes at the junction from 2017 to 2021, one of which was categorised as serious. More recent data is not available.

It shows similar clusters at other junctions with contraflow cycle lanes in the North Laine, such as Church Street and New Road, and Trafalgar Street and Blackman Street.

A spokesman for Bricycles, which campaigns on behalf of cyclists in Brighton and Hove, called on the council to ban cars from the North Laine entirely.

He said: “This whole area in the city centre should be a car-free environment.

“This was the number one recommendation from Labour’s own Climate Assembly in 2020.

“The Labour council now needs to get it in place as soon as possible.”

We asked Brighton and Hove City Council if there were any plans to make the junction safer.

In response, the chair of the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten, said: “I’m shocked and disturbed by the contents of this video, and my thoughts go out to everyone who was affected by these collisions.

“I urge anyone involved in these collisions or who witnessed them to report them to Operation Crackdown so that the police can investigate.

“We analyse collision data in line with national best practice. This is based on collisions reported to the police that result in an injury.

“We believe it’s possible that we were not made aware of some of the incidents in the video as they may not have been reported to the police.

“Collision data is reviewed every year to determine which junctions or parts of the city are most important to focus our limited resources on. So we would strongly encourage reporting of incidents to the police.

“As part of our strategy to improve road safety in the city, have also recently introduced a new process for prioritising safety-related improvements.

“This will take into account other factors beyond collision data alone. One of these is around the perceived risks to pedestrians and cyclists.

“We are committed to making further improvements and investing in high quality infrastructure which makes on our city accessible, enjoyable and safe for all.”